Ex-player of Shakhtar’s best player “Manchester United” in January
February 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Fred
Midfielder “Manchester United” Fred, before moving to old Trafford he played for Shakhtar, was named the best player of the red devils in January, according to Twitter Manchester United.
The voting was attended by about 110 thousand people.
More than half of respondents – 51% gave leadership to Fred, while his team-mates Nemanja MATIC, Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams scored 11%, 14% and 23% respectively.
In January, on account of Fred’s turned out to be 4 matches in the English Premier League, in which he scored a goal action. Just the current draw of the championship of England the Brazilian played 21 games.