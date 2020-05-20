Ex-player “real” has denied the controversial Capello’s words about the smell of alcohol in the dressing room
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Star ex-striker of real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy denied the words of the former head coach “real” Fabio Capello, who said that the Dutchman complained to him the smell of alcohol in the dressing room.
The Italian coach hinted that the smell of alcoholic beverages emanated from the Brazilian footballer Ronaldo.
“Categorically deny that Capello complained about the smell of alcohol in the locker room of real Madrid. From the first day all players of the team showed utmost professionalism. Each of us worked for the club emblems and protected her,” wrote van Nistelrooy on his page on “Twitter”.
Ruud played for real Madrid from 2006 to 2010. Along with Ronaldo he spent the first half of the 2006/2007 season, after which the club has carried out the transfer “the tooth fairy” in “Milan”.