Ex-Shakhtar player has set a remarkable achievement of the English Premier League, which can only repeat
Willian
On the eve of a brace by Willian saved Chelsea from defeat in the match 32 th round of English Premier League against the “West ham” (2:3).
However, the Brazilian winger in the game at the “London stadium” has set a rare record in the Premier League, which players in the future will only repeat.
Willian went down in history as the first Premier League footballer to have scored in every month of the calendar year, reports Sky Sports.
This achievement 31-year-old former Shakhtar player was able to carry out due to force majeure – suspension of the season in March due to pandemic coronavirus, resulting in the EPL play in June and July – the months that players playing in the EPL, usually used for relaxation after the season.
We will add that at the end of the season, Willian is likely to leave Chelsea. Yet his contract was extended just before the actual end of the season 2019/20.
In this season, the Brazilian has played for Londoners 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and making 7 assists.