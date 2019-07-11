Ex-striker of the German national team in its 69 years was struck by the miracle-blow “scissors” (video)
The legend of Schalke and the German national team, world Vice-champion in 1982 Klaus Fischer (pictured) in its 69 years demonstrated incredible physical shape. On one of the popular TV show, the former striker has impressed the audience by repeating his famous punch “scissors”, at the same time challenging the ex-England striker and now TV expert Gary Lineker (in 1975, 1979 and 1982 goals in the fall through in the performance of Klaus Fischer admitted in Germany, goals of the year).
@GaryLineker could never. pic.twitter.com/5kVpQDHxXS
— BSN (@BallStreet) on 10 July 2019.
The BSN channel has posted a video on Twitter, doubt that Lineker will be able to repeat the “trick” Fisher. “Gary Lineker would never be able”, — reads the caption under the video.
However, the Englishman hesitate to answer did not. “Of course I can”, — wrote Gary Lineker.
Note that Klaus Fischer, also an expert working in television, second top scorer in the history of the German Bundesliga (268 goals). More it scored only the legendary Gerd Muller (365 goals).
