Ex-striker of the national team of Ukraine scored for “Bursaspor” in the third match in a row (video)
January 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yevhen Seleznyov
Ex-striker of the national team of Ukraine Yevhen Seleznyov, nicknamed the “Tsar” continues feriti in the second division of Turkey.
Striker scored goal for “Bursaspor” in the fight against the “Fatih of Karagumruk” (2:1).
34-year-old forward appeared in the starting lineup and already on the ninth minute of the match opened the score. This is the third goal scored by Seleznev in the last three matches for “Bursaspor”.
In this season, the Ukrainian has played for the Turkish club 18 matches in which he scored nine goals and gave one assist.