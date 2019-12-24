Ex-team English Premier League “exposed” on eBay
And not so long ago Stoke were playing against Dynamo in the Europa League
On the online platform for auctions eBay, there was an unusual announcement. They sell football team Stoke city with a starting price of 99 pennies.
Rather, it “sells” one of the disappointed fans of the team.
Recall that in 2018, the potters were relegated from the English Premier League.
The incidence of “Flow” was rapid – the team is in the penultimate place in the championship.
“The first team “Stoke city”. Status of nonworking/for parts. Sent Royal mail 2nd class. Not suitable for tasks for which you purchased, unreliable and unpredictable, the players level is below average, questionable attitude to work”, – quotes the author of the ad nv.ua.
“It is not recommended to use as guide dogs because it can not lead forward,” reads the description.