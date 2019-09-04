Ex-Ukraine defender entered the top-list of most expensive free agents
Khacheridi and Dieumerci Mbokani
The former defender of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Yevhen Khacheridi was included in the list of most expensive free agents, according to the authoritative portal Transfermarkt.
We would add that the Ukrainian company in this kind of nomination was, in particular, Champions of the English Premier League season 2015/16 in the “Leicester” Shinji Okazaki and Danny Simpson, a player of team Italy and a 7-times champion of Italy in structure “Juventus” and the champion of Russia in Zenit’s Claudio Marchisio, a former player of the French team and 5-time champion of this country in the Olympique Lyonnais and Marseille’s Hatem Ben Arfa.
Note that the last club Khacheridi was the Greek PAOK, which defender in the last season he played just 8 games in which “mark” one red card.