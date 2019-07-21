Ex-“VIA Gra” went to give birth to Monaco

| July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The star soon gives birth a second time.

Soon Santa Dimopoulos will become a mother for the second time.

Экс-«ВИА-Гра» уехала рожать в Монако

Despite the fact that the last time Santa Dimopulos not happy fans with his creativity, it remains interesting to the public. Largely due to personal microblog, which not only shares a vivid and spectacular photos, but also talks about his personal life, social events, travel. Recently Santa confessed to subscribers that as soon as I heard about their situation, immediately began to think about where to give birth to the baby. According to the renowned beauty, the first birth is so frightened her that she very carefully chose the place for such an important event, and stopped in Monaco.

As was expected, in France the expectant mother arrived in advance. Just today, Santa has published in Instagram post in which he said that had already arrived in Monaco with his mother and will be there until the baby is born.

“On the spot. Crazy day! Night almost did not sleep, Duma thought. 10 departure. Tito stress the entire flight not slide off the arms and was shaking, not eating and not drinking. Not even time for lunch yet solved the problems with the house, made a large purchase and spread out things. But I’m so happy to finally arrive here. I made mom dinner and sit at the table” — shared Santa.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.