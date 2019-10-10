“Ex-viagra” showed a bare chest and presented a song (photo, video)

| October 10, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

"Экс-виагра" показала голую грудь и презентовала песню (фото, видео)

The ex-soloist of group “VIA Gra” Yana Shvets, who also sang under the pseudonym Eva bushmina Layah, presented a new song “Hooked”, and also showed spicy picture.

The photo in the social network of Jan posing in a Thong, hugging her naked Breasts with his hands. So she tried to draw attention to a new song, well, collect a lot of likes.

"Экс-виагра" показала голую грудь и презентовала песню (фото, видео)

“If this photo gather at least 10 likes and 3 comments, then tomorrow I will release a new track” — she wrote the day before.

“You’re a classy-chic woman”, “Fan helpless against such heat”, write the commentators.

The song fans liked, but the photo — more.

Earlier, singer and model Dasha Astafieva showed bare Breasts under the transparent cloak.

Also bare chest in the social network showed a well-known Russian model and actress Miroslava Karpovich.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr