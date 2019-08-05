Ex-wife and daughter Potap admired figures on the beach picture
Irina and Natalia Horovi on vacation.
Natalia Gorovaya, the adopted daughter of the captain, pleased with the network of nice beach photo with his mom who went on vacation. In the picture known businesswoman and producer Irina Gorovaya along with a beautiful daughter in bathing suits hugging each other, smiling and touching noses. Solar the stepdaughter of a successful musician Alexander Potapenko has published in his Instagram and gathered a lot of enthusiastic reviews from fans.
Note that recently Potap, which often delights fans of tender publications online with a new wife Nastya Kamensky showed a funny photo with a 10-year-old son from his first marriage with Irina Gorovoy Andrey of. Now his adopted daughter Natasha can tell I followed the example and told how spending time with mom.
Despite the divorce, Potap and Irina kept a great relationship. Before the wedding, with Kamensky artist often told how spending time with your ex family, visiting her son and stepdaughter, spends time with them. Horova, in turn, admitted that with Alex they were very close, and the musician called kind, charismatic and responsible, who loves children and surrounded them with care and attention.
Natasha in current publications tenderly confided to his mother in love and even called her “candy”.
“I love you very much! You so deserve this vacation! My candy girl”, signed girl family picture.
Also the adopted daughter of the captain said that during the holiday planned for more of a beach, books and calm.
“Plans for this vacation: no nerves, sleep, smile, swim, enjoy time with family; eat so that my cheeks have not gone anywhere”, — she wrote in the network.