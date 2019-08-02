Ex-wife of Michael Jackson will reveal all his secrets in his new book
The marriage of Michael Jackson and Lisa Mary Presley did not last long — only two years, but has gone down in history: would — the king of pop married the daughter of the king of rock-n-roll Elvis Presley! Now Lisa Mary 51, behind her three marriages with persons striking and controversial is not a reason to release a memoir? According to the Sun, Lisa Marie is working on a book with “explosive secrets”, which promises to reveal a lot of shocking details about life with Michael. She signed a contract with Gallery Books for the sum of $ 3 million.
Michael and Lisa Marie met in 1974, when Jackson was 16 years old, and Presley is just six. They became friends and communicated regularly by phone, however, before the wedding, none of the fans did not know about the affair. The wedding was secret, it was declassified only after two months. Lisa Marie Presley then released a statement: “I love Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife.”
Throughout the marriage, from 1994 to 1996, the star couple faced allegations that their Union is no more than a publicity stunt. Lisa Marie starred in the clips of the husband, they showed idyll in public. Opinion on account of the falsity of their relationship once again began to run in the press and social media after the film “Leaving Neverland”, which focuses on the relations of the king of pop and young boys, whom he patronized, Wade Robson and James Savchuka, accusing subsequently, the famous artist that for several years in his childhood he was molested. Herself Lisa Marie is the release of the controversial paintings did not comment, but back in 2010 in an interview with Oprah Winfrey she told me that in their marriage there was one dramatic moment when she had to make a difficult decision. Obviously, now she will tell everything in detail.