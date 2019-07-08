Ex-wife of Paul McCartney has made the biggest in British legal history payments for defamation in the media (PHOTO)

The former wife of British musician Paul McCartney Heather mills has announced that it has achieved record payment of the claim against News Group Newspapers Ltd, member of the group of companies, owned by American media Mogul Rupert Murdoch, reports TASS.

Speaking on Monday in front of the High court of London, mills said that along with her payment needs to obtain about 90 people that were slandered in the publications of the tabloid News of the World produced by News Group Newspapers.

“We got the biggest in British legal history the payment on the claim of defamation in the media, said mills, a performance which was broadcast by Sky News, however, did not specify what kind of amount involved. – Also brought us a profound and unequivocal apology for criminal and deliberate campaign of denigration against our names, which was led by News Group Newspapers, using us against hacker techniques, invading our privacy and publishing countless number of lies in the period from 1999 to 2010.”

At the hearing on Monday was read a written apology to the defendants before Heather mills and her sister Fiona for the invasion of the employees of the tabloid in their lives.

News of the World, ceased publication in 2011, were published in the company News Group Newspapers, which now continues to produce another popular British tabloid – The Sun.

According to broadcasting Corporation BBC, one of the conditions of settlement of the claim of the mills sisters was their a waiver to The Sun. Thus, contrary to the said mills in the statement of claim speech was not about libel, but about the invasion of privacy.

The mills claim against the company, as well as similar lawsuits filed by other victims, was settled out of court. Thus, representatives of the Murdoch didn’t have to appear in court to testify.

Owing to the very large number of individual and collective claims against News Group Newspapers, they combined into larger groups to facilitate the settlement process. As previously wrote the newspaper the Guardian, over the past 10 years, resolved more than a thousand such claims.

News of the World ceased to exist after a major scandal involving illegal wiretapping of the phones of celebrities, politicians and members of the British Royal family, and journalists working for the tabloid private detectives.