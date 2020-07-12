Ex-wife of the head of the Amazon became one of the richest women United States
Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos divorced last year
The ex-wife of richest man in the world, the head of the American Corporation Amazon Jeff Bezos – Mackenzie – became the most wealthy woman in the United States. Said this yesterday, Forbes magazine.
As you know, a year ago, Mackenzie Bezos after the divorce received 4% of Amazon’s stock. At the time of divorce they were worth over $35 billion. However, as pointed out by Forbes, the value of Amazon’s stock increased sharply during the pandemic coronavirus.
Now as the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos is estimated at $62.3 billion It shifted out of first place in the list of the richest women in the United States the daughter of the founder of Walmart Alice Walton, who has $57.3 bn
The Jeff Bezos is, to date, $188,2 billion Earlier this week, Forbes recognized him as the first man, whose fortune exceeded $180 billion during the tabulation of such statistics.
It was also reported that Amazon’s stock price for the first time in history rose above $3000 per paper. Wall Street analysts do not expect such growth of quotations the world’s largest online retailer.
