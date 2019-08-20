Ex-wife of Tom cruise broke up with the black actor Jamie Foxx after a secret six-year…
The former wife of movie star Tom cruise Katie Holmes, which has only recently began to openly appear in public with black actor Jamie Foxx after years of rumors about their romance officially broke up with the star of the film “Django unchained”. About it reports the edition People.
40-year-old Katie and 51-year-old Jamie have been together for six years. The media all the time expect that they get married. However, the pair thought it best to leave. The rupture occurred in may. According to some the initiative was Holmes.
Recently the actor was seen in a nightclub with a 21-year-old singer and model Celaya Wave.
Jamie has never been married officially, but he has two daughters, 25-year-old Corinne and ten-year Analyze.
Holmes, known for the TV series “Dawson’s Creek” first appeared in public with Tom cruise in 2005. April 18, 2006 was born their daughter Suri. They married on 18 November 2006 in Italy.
29 Jun 2012 it was announced that Holmes had filed for divorce and seek sole custody of their daughter Suri. As written media, Katie did not want her child to grow up under the influence of the Church of Scientology, a warm adherent of which was her husband. First wife cruise Nicole Kidman after the divorce also tried to cut all ties with Scientologists.
