Ex-wife Pavlik has published racy photos made his mistress
Ex-wife of the famous Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik Larissa Sozayeva said that he knew about the mistresses ex-spouse. Its recognition is made on the page in a social network.
Moreover, the singer even sent my wife a naked photo taken by lover.
“Did I suspect anything? Of course! But I was so tired from his adventure — before five years the mistress went to Tatiana, is also a concert administrator. Before this 18 year old stewardess, I filed for divorce already, but the documents were returned because of maintenance that had to apply. He begged me that will change that will be no more! Go from good wives? Of course go, just need to know why, and I’m not going to sound!”, — writes the ex-wife of singer.
According to Larisa, Pavlik always spent money on a young lover, and the family said that they are not. While Sozayeva believes that Repacova Dating singer only out of selfish motives, as she was from a large family and often needed money.
She writes that the singer bought girlfriend a mink coat, then rented an apartment. In addition, paid the debt that arose before her former employer — about 30 thousand hryvnia.
“Her mom bought an iPhone, and his mother with the phone b/simple stamps. In his words, it spent about 200 thousand UAH for the year when looked! While refusing all his family — children, wife, mother, niece”, — told ex-wife of singer.
Readers of the post Larissa unanimously supported the forsaken singer spouse:
As previously reported “FACTS”, Viktor Pavlik admitted that their relationship with the 25-year-old Catherine Repacholi lasts for four years. Catherine’s doing the PR of the musician and his concerts.
