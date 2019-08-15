Ex-wife Potap showed hot photos from vacation in Turkey
August 15, 2019
Recently the ex-wife of Alexei Potapenko better known as Potap, Irina Gorovaya flew to Turkey with the children, and sends out hot photos
Together with Irina Gorovoy on vacation went to 21-year-old daughter Natalie and 10-year-old son Andrew.
Daily happy trio pleases fans of new photos on their pages in social networks.
Irina Gorovaya has published a few pictures from vacation, on which she poses with daughter in swimwear, making grimaces with his son.
“Happiness,” “My dearest love,” simply signed pictures ex-wife Potap.
So, this time, Irina appeared in front of fans without makeup and in a black bathing suit. It is with pleasure and a smile on her face posed for the camera, covering her face with sunglasses.
