Ex-world champion in the heavyweight canceled his fight because of a spider bite
Joseph Parker
The former world champion in superheavy weight category under version WBO Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KO’s) will not be able because of illness to go into battle against Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KO’s), according to the Mirror.
According to the assumptions of team new Zealand heavyweight, the cause of the disease, Parker became a spider bite.
“We are working on a suitable replacement and will make another statement this week,” he said, Chisora’s promoter Eddie Hearn edition.
Note that the battle of Parker – Chisora was scheduled in London October 26 in the final undercard bout of the second season of world series Boxing in the light Welterweight division between undefeated Champions Josh Taylor from great Britain (15-0, 12KOs) and Regis Prograam from USA (24-0, 20 KO).
Add that to visit the planned fight Alexander Usik.
Recall that two defeats Parker in his professional career occurred on British soil in 2018 – against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff and Dillian white in London.