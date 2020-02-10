Exactly 9 months after the comeback against Barcelona two leaders Liverpool became fathers
Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah
The Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and one of the leaders of the attack, Mohamed Salah 8 Feb became fathers.
The Egyptian striker second daughter was born, and the midfielder had a son.
It is noteworthy that both this momentous event happened 9 months after the legendary comeback of “red” in the semifinals, winning the Champions League against Barcelona.
This match took place may 7, 2019 at Anfield and ended with a home win 4:0.