Exactly 9 months after the comeback against Barcelona two leaders Liverpool became fathers

| February 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Ровно через 9 месяцев после камбэка против "Барселоны" два лидера "Ливерпуля" стали отцами

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and one of the leaders of the attack, Mohamed Salah 8 Feb became fathers.

The Egyptian striker second daughter was born, and the midfielder had a son.

It is noteworthy that both this momentous event happened 9 months after the legendary comeback of “red” in the semifinals, winning the Champions League against Barcelona.

This match took place may 7, 2019 at Anfield and ended with a home win 4:0.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr