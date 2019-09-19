“Exaggerate”: the PR Director Zavorotnyuk told about the state of health of the actress
Friend actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which, according to rumors, is in hospital in serious condition, reported that she was able to communicate with the PR Director-star Marina Potapova, who in recent days refused to speak with reporters. This writes MK.
PR-the Director reported that the actress appeared, the chances of recovery. And, as she noted, the odds are rather big. Potapov, in particular, confirmed that the actress came out of the coma.
“Doctors encouraged that it is possible She will pull through. The whole family is praying for her, that the miracle happened”, said a close friend of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which, however, did not want to disclose his name.
She also explained why relatives Zavorotnyuk not communicate for a long time with the press. They are just afraid to jinx the situation. So she asked them to understand and not try to get in touch with them. When the time comes they’ll tell you everything.
As you know, the last time I received very contradictory information on the status of the stars of the series “My fair nanny”. Some media outlets have literally killed the actress. Every day received very disturbing news about her condition. Say, for example, that the star happened swelling of the brain. Apparently, the press is still somewhat exaggerate. Most likely, this happened due to lack of information. Relatives did not want to introduce journalists into the swing of things. Moreover, near the house of the actress now security guards patrolling. To get there, is simply unrealistic.
As previously reported “FACTS”, according to Russian media reports, the actress fell into a coma and is in critical condition. In the hospital she was taken under the clock security to protect from the persistent attention of strangers. For a photo of the actress sick nurses promise a lot of money.
