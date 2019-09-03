Exceeded the norm in 8 times: there is evidence about the level of radiation near the blast site under…
After the explosion at the site near Severodvinsk (Arkhangelsk oblast of Russia) radiation background near the two pontoons damaged during an emergency, exceeds the norm several times.
According to “Medusa”, the journalists of the Agency “Belomorkanal” held the corresponding measurements at the mouth of the river, Verkhovka on the sandy shore of the Dvina Bay of the White sea, where at the moment there are pontoons.
So, in the afternoon on Saturday, August 31, at 150 metres from the pontoons background radiation ranged from 70 to 154 micro-roentgen per hour. Journalists say that after the appearance of the pontoons dosimeters in this place were fixed up to 750 micro-roentgen per hour.
It is reported that Greenpeace natural background radiation referred to 20 micro-roentgen per hour, in the Russian emergency situations Ministry considered the norm to 30 micro-roentgen per hour, and Roshydromet — from 28-42 micro-roentgen per hour.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in American intelligence believe that the incident in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia happened during the Russian military tried to raise previously lost missile with nuclear warheads from the ocean floor.
