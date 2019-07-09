Excess iron may trigger skin infections
The authors of a large-scale study assessed the role of iron in the development of a number of disorders in the body. It is established that increased its level can lead to bacterial skin infections.
Iron is an essential mineral and all human cells contain it. Approximately 70% of iron is in red blood cells. This mineral plays a major role in the production of hemoglobin — a complex protein that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest parts of the body. Iron fights fatigue, supports immune system, builds muscle strength and prevents anemia, i.e. lack of healthy blood cells, supplying our body with sufficient oxygen. Typical symptoms of anemia include fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath and dizziness.
The authors of the new study decided to find out how it affects the body is not reduced, and elevated concentrations of iron. Moreover, this issue is devoted to a very small number of scientific works. It is established that excessive iron level increases the risk of bacterial skin infections, including cellulitis, that is the infection that plagues the outer layers of the skin, as well as the likelihood of abscesses. Previous studies have shown that iron is an essential nutrient for survival and growth of bacteria. Now it turns out that a significant concentration of iron leads to bacterial infections.
In addition, scientists have shown that at high iron levels in the body there is and increased risk of skin infections. The next step in the work of scientists is to answer the question about whether direct indicators of iron on the health of people with these infections.