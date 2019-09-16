Excess of sleep is more dangerous to its lack of
It is well known that lack of sleep increases the risk of heart attack. But if a person spends a night more than 10 hours a day, the probability of heart disease increases two times.
A new study has shown that danger to the health of the cardiovascular system is not only lack of sleep, but its excess. For example, if a person spends on nights less than 5 hours daily, the risk of heart attack increases by 52%. If people are sleeping more than 10 hours per day, the risk jumps twice. Even for never smoked regularly go in for sports and not having any genetic predispositions to cardiovascular diseases violations in the schedule of sleep increases the risk of serious diseases of the heart and blood vessels.
This study is interesting in that it introduces into circulation the phrase violations in the schedule of sleep. Until recently, such violations were considered only a sleep deficit, that is, the habit of sleeping less than 5-6 hours per night. And now for such violations among an excess of night’s rest, which was almost more dangerous to human health. Therefore, having bad heredity in terms of heart attacks people should have to spend on sleep 6 to 9 hours every night in order to reduce the risk of deadly disturbances of the heart to a minimum.
But what is so dangerous excess of sleep? Scientists believe that it generally increases the level of inflammatory processes that are harmful for the heart. Lack of sleep damaged tissue, but also increases the risk of developing bad habits like improper diet.