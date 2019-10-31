Excess salt in the diet causes deterioration of intellect
Everyone can imagine their diet without salt. However, doctors assure that the overabundance of salt in the diet is dangerous. It causes the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain, and they are further associated with the development of dementia.
Researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College in new York conducted a study. When they gave laboratory mice is very salty foods, then subsequently in the brain of rodents formed the very toxic Tau proteins, which play a sad role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
In addition, the mouse is much worse coped with the tests on cognitive skills, as shown by experiments. However, the authors of this study insist on the fact that for approval of the thesis about the influence of the salty power on senile dementia among people is necessary to conduct further research.
Containing a large amount of salt the diet causes jumps in blood pressure, which, in turn, increase the risk of heart disease and strokes. The results of this study can partially explain why salty diet can cause dementia. Previously it was always assumed that this only happens due to hypertension.