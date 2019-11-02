Excessive ambitions Putin ridiculed vivid caricature
Russian President Vladimir Putin is known to many for its aggressive policy and big ambitions.
Not so long ago on the page “Tapas&Tango” on Twitter were publishing with a powerful caricature that reflects the desire of the Russian leader to seize power in the middle East.
The picture shows a pencil in black and white. Putin is athletic and a huge head. Gloves with the words “Syria”, the Russian President holds a huge tangle of snakes, which exceeds the dimensions of his body.
The figure also includes the text that represents the thoughts of Putin. He says he was finally able to get a part of the Middle East, and then asked myself: “What next?”.
absolutely brilliant cartoon in the Economist on Putin’s ambitions in the middle East pic.twitter.com/lb0R0sRmvb
— Tapas&Tango (@atticus_flinch) October 30, 2019
The author of the post wrote under a photo that took him from the publication “the Economist”, and called the cartoon a brilliant demonstration of ambitions of the President Rossiiskoi Federation concerning influence in the middle East.