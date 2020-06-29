‘Excessively hot days’: in the Grand Canyon due to the high temperature died tourist
The death of a California woman who was walking along a trail in a National Park Grand Canyon, was associated with heat — the temperature climbed to 114 degrees Fahrenheit (of 45.5 Celsius). This writes Fox News.
The U.S. national Park service (NPS) announced in a press release that 49-year-old Catherine Howe of Daly city (CA) entered the territory of the canyon closer to the evening of Wednesday, June 24, to spend the night at the Phantom ranch.
Park authorities received a call around 17:36 from someone who reported a woman died on the trail South Kaibab Trail, about a half mile (0.8 km) away.
According to her husband and friend, Ho was four miles (6.4 km) along the trail South Kaibab Trail, when she felt dizzy, she lost consciousness and then stopped breathing.
Was launched the search operation, the staff of the NPS sent a helicopter, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Representatives of the Park stated that the temperature that day reached 114 degrees Fahrenheit (of 45.5 Celsius).
“It is believed that the cause of death is associated with heat,” — said in the message of the NPS.
Officials said that the investigation into the incident conducted by the national Park Service in coordination with the Department of medical examination Coconino County.
Representatives of the National Park strongly recommends that visitors to the Grand Canyon to be ready for “too hot days” in the coming weeks, especially those who go into the inner canyon.
Summer temperatures in the open areas of the trail can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) in the shade.
“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,” officials said.
NPS also released another warning about the “impossible” conditions in the canyon, posting a photo worn-out shoes, which separated the sole from the heat.
“The heat in the canyon can lead to the fact that the shoes will fall apart, and heavy Hiking boots can hold the sweat and can lead to painful blisters, said the Park Rangers. — Before you go Hiking, learn the limitations of his body and his equipment”.
