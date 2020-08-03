Exchange rate: at the beginning of the week, the hryvnia strengthened slightly
On Monday, August 3, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, August 3, 2020, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 1 penny up to 27,6798 UAH per dollar.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,6798 UAH per dollar against 27,6913 UAH per dollar on Friday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,7812 for the Euro against 32,547 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Currencies on August 3:
USD — 27,6798 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,7812 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,444 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,7387 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,3367 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9712 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,6513 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 36,3989 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,4458 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9686 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
It will be recalled that recently in Ukraine significantly more expensive Euro and dollar. On Bank reassured Ukrainians and urged not to kupovat currency.
