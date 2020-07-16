Exchange rates at 17.07.2020: torque accelerated the fall
Photo: facebook.com/NationalBankOfUkraine
The NBU has weakened the hryvnia
The national currency continues to lose ground against the dollar and the Euro as the official exchange rate of the national Bank and the interbank market.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, July 17, once again weakened the hryvnia relative to the dollar to 15 cents and 9 cents against the Euro.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2727,38 UAH (+UAH 0,1548)
– 100 Euro – 3112,90 UAH (+UAH 0,0981).
On the interbank currency market, the dollar is up 17 cents to $ 27.34 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase to 27.32 per dollar. The Euro selling increased by 21 penny to 31,26 hryvnia for one Euro.
Recall, nakanosawa broke the annual record, breaking the psychological otmetku 31 UAH.
The Finance Ministry has predicted the dollar at the end of the year
