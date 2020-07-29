Exchange rates at 30.07.2020: hryvnia continued to fall
Photo: Press service of the NBU
National Bank lowered the hryvnia
After a small strengthening of the previous day, the national currency began to lose ground against the dollar and the Euro. However, the hryvnia on the interbank market increased slightly.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, 30 July, and a weakening of the hryvnia against the Euro by 15 cents and left almost unchanged against the dollar. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Thursday, July 30.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2768,67 UAH (+UAH 0.0016 inch)
– 100 Euro – 3246,96 UAH (+UAH 0.157 inch).
On the interbank currency market, the dollar is down 9 cents to 27,64 hryvnia per dollar rate in the purchase to the net loss of 27.62 per dollar. The Euro is down 3 cents to 32.49 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, the day before the hryvnia has played a bit in the fall.
Now the NBU said the reason for the sharp rise dollarama the past two weeks.
korrespondent.net