Exchange rates at 31 July: UAH slowed down
Photo: Press service of the NBU
NBU continues to omit the hryvnia
At the official exchange rate of the NBU national currency only seven cents fell against the Euro. However, the interbank market hryvna is losing ground faster.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, 31 July, and a weakening of the hryvnia against the Euro, seven cents and left almost unchanged against the dollar. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Thursday, July 30.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2769,13 UAH (+UAH 0,0046)
– 100 Euro – 3254,70 UAH (+UAH 0,0774).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in sale increased by 9 cents to 27.73 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase to 27.70 per dollar. The Euro is up 20 cents to 32.69 hryvnia for one Euro.
Earlier, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that the government is not considering artificial devaluation of the hryvnia and stimulate inflation.
It is worth noting that recently the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko said that chonco godmars of the dollar in Ukraine will remain stable,the prerequisites for strong fluctuations in the no.
korrespondent.net