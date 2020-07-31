Exchange rates for August 3: the Euro rose to a new high
The Euro rose by 23 kopecks broke biennial record. Meanwhile, the dollar remained almost unchanged.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, August 3, dramatically weakened the hryvnia against the Euro by 23 kopecks and left almost unchanged against the dollar. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Friday, July 31.
Note, the Euro rose to its highest since September 2018. The above course was only 30 September 2018 — 33.12 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2767,98 hryvnia (UAH -0,0115)
– 100 Euro – 3278,12 UAH (+UAH 0,2342).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in sale increased by 1 cent to 27.74 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase to 27.71 per dollar. The Euro is up 9 cents to 32.78 hryvnia for one Euro.
Smegal: Artificial devaluation of the hryvnia will not
Today the Ministry also stated that it did not intend to influence the dynamics of the hryvnia exchange rate.
