Exchange rates: hryvnia has played a bit drop
Photo: Press center of the NBU
The NBU has strengthened the hryvnia
After a few days of the fall of the national currency returned to growth. However, on the interbank market against the dollar, the hryvnia dropped again.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, 29 July, strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate against the Euro – by 15 kopecks on seven kopecks against the dollar. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Tuesday, July 28.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2768,51 hryvnia (UAH -0,072)
– 100 Euro – 3245,39 hryvnia (UAH -0,151).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in sale increased by 5 cents to 27.73 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase to 27.71 per dollar. The Euro is down 2 pennies to 32.52 hryvnia for one Euro.
Zelensky do not suggest to buy dollars
Now the NBU said the reason for the sharp rise dollarama the past two weeks.
