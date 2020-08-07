Exchange rates today: by the end of the week, the Euro finally fell
On Friday, August 7, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, 7 August 2020, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 2 kopecks up to 27,6793 UAH per dollar.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,6793 UAH per dollar against 27,7028 UAH per dollar on Thursday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,7972 for the Euro against the 32,9012 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Exchange rates on August 7:
-
USD — 27,6793 UAH per 1 dollar.
-
EUR — 32,7972 UAH for 1 Euro;
-
PLN — 7,4477 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
-
RUB — 3,7714 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
-
BYN — 11,3412 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
-
TRY — 3,8178 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
-
MDL -1,6636 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
-
GBP — 36,4121 UAH 1 GBP;
-
CHF -30,4737 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
-
CNY — 3,9814 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, on 6 August, the European currency significantly rose to its highest level in two years increased.
