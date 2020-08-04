Exchange rates today: the Euro fell sharply and the dollar again showed growth
On Tuesday, August 4, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, 4 August 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia rate by 6 cents to 27,7365 UAH per dollar.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,7365 UAH per dollar against 27,6798 UAH per dollar on Monday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,5169 for the Euro against the 32,7812 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates on August 4:
-
USD — 27,7365 UAH per 1 dollar.
-
EUR — 32,5169 UAH for 1 Euro;
-
PLN — 7,3576 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
-
RUB — 3,7525 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
-
BYN — 11,3465 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
-
TRY — 3,9729 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
-
MDL — 1,6592 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
-
GBP — 36,1351 UAH 1 GBP;
-
CHF — 30,1533 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
-
CNY — 3,96714 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, August 3, 2020, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 1 penny up to 27,6798 UAH per dollar.
telegraf.com.ua