Exchange Russian books and the festival of Gelato: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (September 27-29)
What: film Festival horror Fest Beyond 2019
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: Will be conducted at several locations, the schedule — click here.
More info: This is the worst and largest genre film festival in Los Angeles. The program 2019 is filled with a long time favorite of fans of the terrors and horror, and the bold premieres.
Along with showing classic horror films, guests will be able to see world premieres of various films, and to talk personally with their creators.
The festival runs from 25 September to 8 October, provided both paid and free shows.
Price: $0-12.
What: free tasting of Russian vodka
When: Friday, September 27 from 16:00.
Where: Holiday Wine Cellar 302 West Mission Avenue Escondido, CA 92025
Read more: “White nights”, “Golden winter wheat” and “Crystalline water” together make vodka “St.-Petersburg” — the taste of Russia. And the recipe for this St. Petersburg vodka exists today. This heritage, transmitted from generation to generation genuine Russian vodka fit for a king and Queen.
Cost: Free.
What: the Day of the birth of Russian-American women’s magazine
When: Friday, September 27 from 18:00.
Where: Spark at Encore Event Center, 8253 Ronson Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
Read more: this year the Russian American women’s magazine “Gorozhanka” celebrates its 11th anniversary. Holiday guests will find traditional Russian food, dancing, music and many other attractions. Come yourself and bring friends with you to get acquainted with different interesting people and have fun together.
Cost: Free.
What: the Gelato Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, 28-29 September.
Where: Pacific Design Center 8687 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood, CA 90069
Read more: Gelato is a popular Italian frozen dessert from fresh cow’s milk, cream and sugar, with the addition of berries, nuts, chocolate and fresh fruit.
Gelato differs from normal ice cream low content of dairy fat in their Gelato several times smaller than regular ice cream (Gelato in — 4-6%). At the same time in the Gelato more sugar. This ice cream is creamy, soft and dense in texture, it melts slowly due to the small content of air.
Every visitor of the festival can prepare Gelato, to participate in master classes from chefs in competition food, and much more.
Cost: $10-25.
What: Day arcade games at Union Station
When: Saturday-Sunday, 28-29 September.
Where: Union Station, 800 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Union Station offers visitors an opportunity to play an eclectic collection of classic arcade games, including favorites fans of “Pac Man”, “Donkey Kong”, “Mortal Kombat” and “Street Fighter”.
Serious gamers can participate in the 2nd annual tournament, “Pac Man”. The entry fee is $10.
In addition to the classic arcade food will be available sweets and soft drinks of the 80-ies, as well as nachos, popcorn and churros, as well as beer, wine and cocktails.
Cost: $5-10.
What: Festival drums
When: Saturday, September 28 from 10:00.
Where: Watts Towers Arts Center 1727 E 107th St Los Angeles, CA 90002
Read more: the festival will feature a variety of kinds of drums and musical compositions with the use of these instruments from different cultures around the world. In particular it offers the traditional music of the Aztecs, Japanese drum tunes, and the performances, combining elements of several cultures.
Cost: Free.
What: beer Festival
When: Saturday, September 28 from 14:00.
Where: Los Angeles Center Studios 1201 W 5th St T110 Los Angeles, CA 90017
More info: On the LA Fall Beer Festival will feature over two hundred varieties of beer, many vans with food, live music, DJs and other surprises. Entrance 45$, VIP entrance is$ 60, includes an exclusive tasting of beer. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to charity organization Noah’s B-ark, Inc (tax ID 95-4677862), whose purpose is to rescue animals from shelters, help in finding owners and homes for them. Also part of the proceeds will go to food for animals, shelter and veterinary care.
Cost: From $45.
What: the Exchange of Russian-language books
When: Sunday, 29 September from 09:30.
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development, 6440 Lusk Blvd, Unit D101
Read more: Realizing how hard it is to assemble a large library in Russian children’s center “Teremok” satisfied with the exchange of books. Now you can not only buy books but also to share.
Teremok provides the opportunity to exchange books on their territory. Come, share books, meet and spend time useful. Doors Trip open to all.
Cost: Free.
What: Chocolate salon
When: Sunday, September 29 from 10:00.
Where: Pasadena Center, 300 E Green Street Pasadena, CA 91101
Read more: Annual Chocolate salon is back in Los Angeles. In his 13th anniversary of the salon offers visitors to get acquainted with different manufacturers of premium chocolate. Guests can also enjoy a tasting and demonstration of treats from the chocolate.
Cost: $10-20.
What: Abbot Kinney Festival
When: Sunday, September 29 from 10:00.
Where: Abbot Kinney Blvd. and California St. Los Angeles, CA 90291
Read more: the Abbot Kinney Festival this year celebrates its 35th anniversary. The event takes place on the famous Abbot Kinney Boulevard and takes up the space of a mile long. This Boulevard is considered one of the “cool” places in America. Here is located the eclectic boutiques, cafes, artisan and art galleries. During the day they promise entertainment, food trucks, fun under the warm sun of Venice beach.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.