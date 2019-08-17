Excursion in Russian and a series of festivals: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (August 9-11)
What: Free jazz festival
Where: Different locations
When: Friday, August 9
Read more:
Concord, California, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the local jazz festival in 2019 year marks half a century since the opening of the Jazz festival in Concord.
In 1969, Carl Jefferson organized the first Summer music festival in Concord (he later became Jazz festival).
More than 17 000 fans visited the festival in the first year of its implementation.
A detailed schedule can be found at the link.
Cost: Free.
That: ‘Museums for all’ in San Francisco
Where: Different locations
When: Saturday, August 10, all day
Read more:
In San Francisco launched a new program providing free summer visits to local museums and cultural institutions.
Free these institutions can visit residents receiving benefits, including medical and CalFresh.
Required: bring a map of the benefits (or EBT or medical ID) and a document confirming that you live in San Francisco.
Most museums offer free entry, some significant discounts on tickets.
The program operates on 2 September 2019. Almost every fourth resident of San Francisco receives these benefits and free admission to the museums in the programme.
What documents are suitable:
- California driver’s license or ID corresponding to the Real ID Act;
- ID-card of a resident of San Francisco;
- The student ID of College/University San Francisco;
- Card of the visitor of the public library of San Francisco;
- A utility bill with an address in San Francisco, issued in the last 30 days.
- Current rent receipt, lease agreement or mortgage statement.
What museums are participating:
- Asian Art Museum;
- San Francisco Botanical Garden;
- Cartoon Museum;
- Conservatory of Flowers;
- Contemporary Jewish Museum;
- de Young Museum;
- Japanese Tea Garden;
- Legion of Honor;
- Museum of the African Diaspora;
- Museum of Craft and Design;
- San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SF MoMA);
- Walt Disney Family Museum;
- Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
A complete list of participating museums.
Cost: Free.
What: The Outside Lands: the Festival of music and art
Where: Polo Field, Golden Gate Park | Middle Dr. W at Metson Rd., San Francisco, CA
When: Friday-Sunday, 9-11 August, from 11:00 to 22:00
Details:
The 12th consecutive year the Festival of music and art turns The Outside Lands Golden Gate Park in the music, art and Comedy a world-class, along with the best appetizers, wine and beer in the Bay Area.
This year among the musical leaders — Twenty One Pilots (Friday), Childish Gambino (Saturday) and Paul Simon (Sunday).
At Outside Lands you can enjoy a variety of food, drinks and humorous art performances with the participation of The Lumineers, Flume, Got, blink-182, Kygo, Leon Bridges, Lil Wayne, Crowes Crowes, Flying Lotus 3D, Toto y Moi, Bob Moses, P-Lo, Caamp, and many others.
Cost: One day — $155 for three days — $385.
What: Free concert on the beach: group Living Colour
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, 9 August, 16:00
Details:
Every summer Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies, which on Fridays hosts free concerts right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
Living Color is an American rock band from new York. Stylistically the band’s music is a creative alloy, which was influenced by heavy metal, funk, jazz, hip-hop, punk and alternative rock. Team fame with their debut album Vivid in 1988.
Despite the fact that the group had a few hits, Living Color is best remembered for their signature anthem “Cult of Personality”, which won the Grammy award for best hard rock performance in 1990.
Concert schedule 2019:
- August 9 – Living Colour;
- 16 Aug – 10 000 Maniacs;
- August 23 – Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri;
- August 30– Papa Doo Run Run.
Cost: Free.
What: a Hawaiian festival in San MATEO
Where: 1346 Saratoga Dr., San Mateo, CA 94403
When: Saturday, August 10, from 10:00
Details:
Experience Hawaii without leaving California. The Aloha festival features music, dance, food and culture of Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa and all the Pacific ocean.
Pacific islanders living in the Bay area of San Francisco, will demonstrate their talents in music and dance during this free two-day arts festival, which is traditionally held the first full weekend of August.
Cost: Free.
What: Banana festival in Sacramento
Where: William Land Park 3800 South Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA
When: Saturday-Sunday, August 10-11, from 10:00 to 18:00
Details:
The banana festival in Sacramento is a two — day family celebration of different cultures, where banana is the main fruit in the diet.
The two-day festival provides entertainment for all ages, Goodies of bananas, live performances and much more.
Cost: $10; children under 5 years stay free of charge.
What: Philippine festival in San Francisco
Where: Fulton St and Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
When: Saturday, August 10, from 10:00
Details:
It is the largest celebration of Filipino Americans in the United States. The two-day event organized by the Filipino American Association, is expected to attract more than 75,000 people.
Guests of the festival will be acquainted with the traditions of the island nation, and taste dishes of national cuisine.
The festival opens national music and dancing. Then companies from the Philippines will present their products, pearl jewelry, fruit and Goodies.
In addition, visitors of the festival will show a photo exhibition, which will present the best tourist resorts of the Philippines. To see the programs tourist destination will be immediately on special stands.
Cost: Free.
What: the gold rush in San Francisco: guided tour in Russian language
Where: Embarcadero Plaza (formerly Justin Herman Plaza)
When: Saturday, August 10, from 11:00
Details:
Legends, gossip and not quite decent episodes from the history of the city of San Francisco; graveyard of ships; the famous characters of the Gold rush; the surviving blocks of the red light district and, of course, a toast for good luck — all this awaits visitors to this fascinating tour.
But San Francisco 1849-1855 years is not only gambling houses, saloons, brothels and opium dens, it’s also the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen, risk, and perseverance that allowed the creation of successful firms and brands that exist today. Yes, this unique combination more than 160 years makes small and distant San Francisco famous and attractive for people from all over the world.
A place will be reserved after payment.
More information on the public events.
Cost: Adult — $24, students and seniors — $12.
What: kite Festival in the Park Presidio
Where: Presidio Parade Grounds | 103 Montgomery St., The Presidio, San Francisco, CA
When: Saturday, August 10, at 11:00
Details:
Unleash your imagination on this colorful festival for the whole family.
The event includes:
- Create the guests of your kite, using a free set for its production. Participation is open to both children and adults. Your snake could be run in an open area.
- Demonstration of mind-boggling projects from the Giant Creature Kites & Kite Art Exhibition. Don’t be surprised to see a giant kite flying overhead.
- Food Trucks — eat, buying tasty food at foodtrace or bring your own lunch.
- Drummers Taiko — feel the rhythm of these traditional performers, as they will provide the musical accompaniment to the day.
Cost: Free.
What: Water parade in San Francisco
Where: McCovey Cove | 3rd St. and Terry A. Francois Blvd. San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, August 11, from 9:00
Details:
The organizers of the 6th annual parade Baykeeper invite everyone to attend or support the parade.
The parade brings together boaters, rowers, swimmers, kayakers and lovers of the water, offering them a day of entertainment and fun.
More than 200 participants come together to support the mission of the Baykeeper for a clean and healthy Bay, San Francisco. In addition, on the big screen you will be able to watch the Grand finale of the game Giants live stream.
Details on the website of the organizers.
Cost: Free.
What: picnic in the Presidio national Park
Where: Main Post Lawn | 103 Montgomery Street, Main Post, Presidio, San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, August 11, from 11:00
Read more:
The best dishes in the Bay Area and the beauty of the national Park Presidio with views of the Bay and Golden Gate bridge are the main components of the traditional event “Presidio picnic”.
It will be attended by 25 local food trucks. In addition, visitors can enjoy a variety of free classes, including yoga, games on the lawn, a photo booth Presidio, free children’s lessons for skating on bikes from the Presidio YMCA, as well as different workshops for children Presideio Adventure Zone.
Cost: Free.
What: the Perseid Meteor shower
Where: San Francisco Bay Area
When: Sunday, August 11, from 23:00 to 5:00
Read more:
The Perseids — meteor rain, which can be seen from Earth every year in August. This time, say the astronomers, the stars will fall is especially beautiful: a thread promises to reach 60 meteors per hour.
As a rule, a meteor shower brings shooting stars 60-70 per hour, but in some years, sometimes more. By the way, if you cannot see the stars during the weekend, there’s good news: to observe the Perseids will be possible until August 24, however, is not in such a rich flow.
The Perseids, usually worse before the dawn.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]