Exercise “Vacuum”: a Flat stomach in 30 days!
Want a FLAT STOMACH, you have to press in addition to coaching and transverse abdominis. It is quite simple and will not take much time, but the result is impressive.
We pay attention to the external muscular system, that is visible to the naked eye, and forget about the internal. But it is even more important for an aesthetic physique, the health of the spine and even to develop strength.
Exercise “Vacuum”
- Where did the exercise “Vacuum”
- Why do “the vacuum”
- How to do a “vacuum”
- Contraindications
- A personal “vacuum” experience
A simple example is the transverse abdominis beneath the rectus abdominis, that is, those coveted pack abs (and external oblique muscles of the abdomen).
You can have a low body fat percentage, visible abs and be the owner of a bulging belly. Yes, when you look in the mirror and specifically involve the stomach — everything is beautiful, but should relax and greetings embossed (or round) belly.
In General, you want a flat stomach, you have to press in addition to coaching and transverse abdominis. It is quite simple and will not take much time, but the result is impressive. In particular, only workout lateral muscle really allows to reduce the waist and not bending from side to side with weights or dumbbells. Last, only expand.
No need to learn a complex exercise, we need only one, it is called “Vacuum in the stomach” or simply “Vacuum”.
Where did the exercise “Vacuum”
Reliable information on this point, but the main popularizer of the practice of vacuum is Frank Zane. The same position (title photo) on the bodybuilding competitions became a signature feature of the Frank. In addition to the vacuum actively promoted by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cory Everson.
In the Golden era of bodybuilding a small waist is very appreciated, and then along came Dorian Yates began the era of the muscle monsters. But that’s another story, which is about a “vacuum” forgotten. It’s time to remind.
Why do “the vacuum”
The reasons are actually a lot and here are some basic:
- Allows for 3-4 weeks to remove the “bulging” or distended stomach (within reason, of course), which is caused by underdeveloped lateral abdominal muscles.
- Don’t have to specifically involve and control the stomach to visually reduce the waist. He is constantly embroiled because of the tone in the transverse abdominal muscle.
- Raises the power of the abdominal muscles in General, which has a positive effect on the training process (for example, more confident holding the bar during heavy squats, military press, deadlift and other exercises where the muscles act as stabilizers), and the health of the spine (normal intra-abdominal pressure, and go “aching” pain in the back).
- Exercise prevents the drooping of internal organs.
- Gently massages the internal organs during the execution, which is useful.
How to do a “vacuum”
The internal muscles are composed of slow-twitch fibers (can’t develop more power, but is able to work tirelessly for a long time) that respond well to frequent training. So it is advisable to do exercise at least 5 times a week, preferably daily.
It is recommended to do this exercise in the morning on an empty stomach. And in the evening also on an empty stomach.
In itself, the exercise “vacuum” is an isometric compressing large direct transverse abdominal muscles. That is, in the implementation process, if done correctly, the muscles literally “burn”, but the movement in the joint occurs. The best way slow-twitch fibers develop from prolonged compression 1-2 minutes for the approach, but it should come gradually.
Exercise can be done from three positions:
- lying on the back;
- standing on all fours;
- standing, holding hands, hips over knees.
Beginners are best to start with the first option. And you can do exercise in bed, just waking up, provided that the mattress hard. Back during the execution must be smooth, to kroglice it is not necessary.
So:
1. Starting position — either prone (hands along the body), knees bent feet on the floor, muscles relaxed. Or rise directly, feet on width apart and put your hands on your hips.
2. Slowly and under control to make a deep breath in through your nose, gaining the maximum amount of air into the lungs. Make a powerful exhale as hard as you can bringing the abdominal wall to the back, below the navel, as if glued to the spine.
3. Softservices in this position for 15-20 seconds (beginners — a minimum of 10-15 seconds, less makes no sense), then inhale and return the stomach to its original position.
Productive “vacuum” exercise should consist of 2-3 approaches for 8-15 reps in each. The retention time in each respiratory cycle gradually bring it up to 30 seconds. Is to do this exercise every day at least once — on an empty stomach in the morning or evening.
Contraindications
Any serious physical activity, there are contraindications. “Vacuum” is no exception.
In particular, it is impossible to exercise when:
- a full stomach or intestine;
- the presence of gastritis or of gastric ulcers and 12 duodenal ulcer;
- pregnancy and menstruation (during the “critical days” women cannot do any exercises and those that involve lifting the pelvis and legs above the head);
- diseases of the respiratory system, heart and digestive tract.
A personal “vacuum” experience
At the top described the ideal scheme of work, but life is never nothing.
For example, I at first was hard to breathe under tension even 10 seconds, not to mention the 20 or 30 seconds. In this case, it is still possible to take small breaths and hold your stomach sucked 15-20 seconds. It worked. It’s better than nothing, because the strain of the transverse muscle less time is useless, it is not trained.
In addition, not everyone will be comfortable learning to do the “Vacuum” from the prone position as recommended. If uncomfortable, try to exercise from a standing position, resting his hands on his knees.
It is important to develop a habit, which takes about a week. My recipe for this is simple — I woke up, stretched and, not getting out of bed, do 4-5 repetitions of the exercise. After 7-10 days such lightest everyday training feel that it is not necessary to involve the stomach especially — he was constantly embroiled in itself. It motivates, and begin to do more reps, add additional approaches.
In addition to aesthetics, the Vacuum provides the power. In the past did not dare to do the deadlift with a weight of more than 150 kg, Romanian deadlift reached 160 kg six times, but it is easier for me to deadlift the weight, take off racks. Now in its reached 190 kg five times and this is clearly not the limit. Below working with 185 kg:
It was after practice vacuum felt confident in the lower back when working with a weight over 150 kg in the deadlift. There is no sense that is now “broken” or something in the back will snap. Are also more comfortable with squats and other exercises where actively involved the core muscles. The fact that the transverse abdominis performs an important weightlifting belt and effectively keeps intra-abdominal pressure during loading.
So don’t be lazy, do the “Vacuum” and become more beautiful, more powerful, and your spine is healthy.