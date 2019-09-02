Exert told about popular method of weight loss
The ability to listen to your body and its needs – is the basis of so-called “intuitive nutrition”. The main role there is given to psychology, our emotions, habits and attitude to yourself. Intuitive power inherent in us by nature and it works because people follow the laws of nature, not contrary to them. This page in Intagram written nutritionist Helen Cullen, who recently listed the major errors losing weight.
Intuitive eating is the ability to listen to your body and give it exactly the amount of food that it asks. Unlike diets, this approach has no restrictions on products and strict time restrictions.
It is important that intuitive power inherent in us by nature, but because of the development of civilization, the “cult of food” and marketing people no longer follow the signals of the body and began to confuse physical hunger with emotional and started to grow the number of people with excess weight.
Top 5 principles of intuitive nutrition
- Without dieting
Any diet leads to failures, because they ignore the natural needs of the body, suffers hunger or eat when there is hunger. The body to seek to return to its natural settings and starts the counter artificial power systems.
During the transition to intuitive nutrition, it is important to remember that our body is wise and once he wants something, so, this product and at this time of day he needs to maintain health and Wellness. But it is important to distinguish the physiological desire of the body from the psychological desires of the head. It is this feeling and teaches intuitive eating.
- Food hunger
People with excess weight often confuse hunger with thirst or lack of emotions. So many people choose to eat something when you really want to relax, unwind or have fun. It has no relationship to physical hunger.
To distinguish a false desire to eat from this, remember: hunger is a physiological process that is felt in the stomach, always disappearing after a meal. No feeling in the chest or headache, or tremor are not hunger, it is a symptoms of other body processes.
- Respect for your body
During the transition to intuitive nutrition does not need to deal with them, it is important to learn to love and accept yourself. Try to enter in the usual mode of operation, which will bring bodily joy.
For example, you can learn the practice of self-massage, use the scrub in the shower. During the day it is advisable to notice the first signs of fatigue, learning to relax, learning to understand your emotions is to accept them and work with them to create the most comfortable psychological background in his life. This will help the meditation practice and training in intuitive eating.
- “Harmful” and “useful” food
One of the important principles of nutrition by intuition is to stop sharing food on harmful and useful. There are only those products in which needs or does not need the body. Our body is wise, if he can provide a large selection of products, it will not be “required” to unlimited amounts of fast food and sweets. Is often a psychological desire that we can and should work with a special technology with the help of intuitive nutrition.
People who go back to intuitive eating, note that the number of sweets in the diet is greatly reduced, and fruits and vegetables that previously seemed tasteless, now become more and they bring nourishment and pleasure.
- How not to eat too much
The feeling of fullness comes after 15-20 minutes after eating. Many know about it, but the habit to eat everything on the plate or eat not to spoil, not allowed to follow this principle.