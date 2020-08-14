Exfootball “Shahtarya” Tarasov londonski Arsenal

| August 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Ексфутболіст "Шахтаря" перейшов у лондонський "Арсенал"

VLAN

Arsenal Golosov about papasena contract s colinm Puzachenko “Cells” I “Shahtarya” Vlana, Podolia the press Department “canons”.

Contract s 32-ronim the Brazilian rozruchowego three rocky.

Dadamo scho sedate the sake of z “Cells” zakonchilsa in SERPs I WLAN becoming wlnm agent.

Zaznaczono scho “pensare” proponowane brasilcel of produziti contract lachey on two rocky, s Chim VLAN CCB not Shodan.

View from the past season brasileco scoring 11 m ACV I VDDA 9 of golovich assists in 47 matches for “Cels”.

Have skladi club iz “Stamford BRG” VLAN grav z 2013, for the entire hour he scored 63 m AC I vddw 56 resultative gear from 339 matches.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr