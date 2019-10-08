Exhausted but happy: the cat had to be put on a drip after Orgy with five cats in…
In Chinese Guangdong province the owner of a cat named Caapi breed Russian blue for a while when he left on business, leaving his pet in a special hotel for animals. After a night spent in this place Saope needed urgent medical attention — he was put on a drip with glucose.
As it turned out, the staff didn’t feed the cat and released him from the cells, leaving free to walk around the room where also was his other relatives. Then all the people went home, leaving the caudate guests themselves.
As a result, according to Daily Mail, the cat has staged a real Orgy, having, as shown by the record of the surveillance camera, to mate with at least five cats in the period from about 11 o’clock in the evening until five in the morning. From this, he completely exhausted.
The Chinese especially warned the hotel staff that Saope not neutered. Although the staff first tried to push the blame on him when they began to claim the indignant cat owners.
In the end, the hotel staff apologized to the man and promised him to compensate for the cost of a drip. They will also have to pay compensation to the owners of cats that became pregnant (for $ 70 for each), and to take the stress out of selling kittens.
Photo weary cat became viral in Chinese social networks. Currently Saope again cheerful and full of energy.
