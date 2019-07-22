Exhausting and dangerous: what is the harm of heat

The heat is accompanied by the presence in the sky of the sun. Most often bright, not hidden by clouds. In this lies the main damage of heat and UV rays that can penetrate even through clouds and cause a person significant harm. Their impact increases the risk of skin cancer. The more time spent in the heat, the higher the probability.

However, even sunscreens are not able to give a 100% guarantee. They only reduce the harm of the sun and heat.

A second danger is the heat – heat stroke. This effect may cause metabolic disturbances in the body and lead to the development of cardiovascular problems. So, the possible compression of the blood vessels, dysfunction of heart, brain, kidneys.

But is there any benefit?

Of course, the proportion of use in the sun and heat is present. In particular, one can use the stay on the street to obtain the required dose of vitamin D, which is needed by the body. Very often people suffer from its lack, and the sun in the heat designed to solve this problem.

To bring yourself a favor, you need to follow some rules. In particular, do not have to be in the sun during peak hours – from 11:00 to 15:00. At this time, great risk of harm, including to heat stroke and burns.

Secondly, if you come in the heat from a cooler location, then stay on the street you must first minimize. You can gradually increase the time.

Thirdly, people with dark skin to obtain the above-mentioned vitamin is to stay in the heat and sun longer to obtain the daily rate. Fair-skinned people should avoid prolonged exposure to heat.

Contraindications

In the heat and sun shouldn’t be people under the following conditions:

Is careful to treat the exposure to the sun. It is possible also symptoms such as itching, nausea, and hyperpigmentation. It is better to sunbathe in moderation and not to go outside in the peak heat.

Medikforum