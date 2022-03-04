Exhibition about space and Baratynsky's day: how to spend a weekend in Miami (March 4-6)
What: Space Exhibition
When: Friday-Sunday, March 4-6
Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132< /p>
More: Our solar system is made up of our star, the Sun, and all the objects orbiting it: eight large planets, many smaller planet-like worlds, dozens of moons, millions of asteroids, comets, and meteoroids.
Travel through our solar system with spectacular views of our star and all the objects orbiting it before heading out of the Milky Way.
Cost: $0-30
What: Seminar “Will the West be able to stop Russia”
When: Friday, March 4, from 12:00
Where:< /b> Online
More: Russia finally invaded Ukraine. This is an unprovoked aggressive war. The West warned Moscow that in the event of such an attack, extremely harsh economic sanctions would be imposed on Russia. Still, containment didn't work. Vladimir Putin attacked. Now the threatening sanctions have come into force.
Along with this, there is a new commitment by the United States and other allies to supply the Ukrainians, courageously resisting this invasion, with additional weapons. Will all this be enough to preserve the independence of Ukraine? Are the US and its European NATO allies united in this effort? If yes, is that enough? Or will Russian aggression eventually take over? Please join American and international experts in discussing this unfolding crisis.
Cost: Free
What: Baratynsky Day in Russian
When: Saturday, March 5, from 13:00
Where: Online
More:Evgeny Abramovich Baratynsky was born on March 2, 1800. Alexander Pushkin called him the best Russian elegiac poet. After a long period of oblivion, Baratynsky was adopted by Russian modernist poets, who considered him the highest poet of thought. This “darest and darkest of the poets of the nineteenth century,” as Michael Wakhtel called him, inspired Anna Akhmatova and Osip Mandelstam, and later, in the words of the Nobel laureate himself, forced the young Joseph Brodsky to “take up writing more seriously.”
< p>Price: Free
What: Vintage Flea Market
When: Saturday, March 5 at 5:00 pm
Where: Epoca Brewing Company 12355 Northeast 13th Avenue ##108 North Miami, FL 33161
Read More:This flea market offers visitors an impressive selection of vintage collectibles, antiques, vintage clothing, jewelry, music records and more. Food and music awaits guests, among other things.
Price: Free
What: Mardi Gras in Miami
When:Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 pm
Where: Rosario Miami Bar 901 Brickell Plaza #Suite 101 Miami, FL 33130
More: This family-friendly celebration features a walking parade, refreshments, a costume contest, live music, crafts, children's activities and more.
Mardi Gras is celebrated before the start of Lent by Catholics in many countries of the world – France, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the USA. Literally translated from French, this phrase means “Fat Tuesday”. The holiday is somewhat similar to the Orthodox Maslenitsa and is its direct world analogue. It symbolizes the meeting of spring and the farewell to winter, as well as the renewal of nature and life.
Price: From $20
< b>What: Art Fair
When: Sunday, March 6, from 10:00
Where: Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge 650 Northwest 71st Street Miami, FL 33150
Read More:The art fair provides an opportunity for many local artists to express themselves, sell their work and develop creatively. At the event, guests will find various goodies, a lot of music and fun.
Price: Free
What: Shrovetide
When:< /b> Sunday, March 6, from 13:00
Where:Online
More: Don't miss the exciting Maslenitsa celebration. Enjoy the celebration of the most colorful and fun holiday, which is traditionally accompanied by songs, dances and large-scale feasts.
This holiday has been known since pagan times. In the old days, it symbolized the farewell to winter and the meeting of spring. During the week, people said goodbye to winter, held festivities with various amusements, and performed rituals that ensure fertility. The holiday always ended with the burning of a straw effigy of winter, which symbolized the destruction of the old obsolete world and the rebirth of a new one.
Price: Free
