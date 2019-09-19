Exhibition of photographer Olya Helga and day Batman: how to spend a weekend in Miami (September 20-22)
What: the Exhibition Expo sweet Cookie
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September
Where: Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126
Read more: Cookie Expo is Paradise for the sweet tooth. The exhibition presents many varieties of cookies. In addition, there will be decorators sweet products that will show you how to decorate desserts.
Guests can also enjoy competitions in eating sweets, various art demonstrations, and more.
This event is perfect for sweet lovers and for professionals who prepare and decorate cookies.
Cost: $25 — entrance ticket.
What: international day of peace
When: Friday, September 20, from 10:00
Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden 2000 Convention Center Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139
More info: Every year on 21 September, the international community celebrates the international day of peace. This Day, the General Assembly declared a day of strengthening the ideals of peace among all Nations and peoples — at both the national and international level.
Botanical garden of Miami invites you to a free event dedicated to this day.
Cost: Free.
What: Free day at the children’s Museum
When: Friday, September 20, from 15:00
Where: Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Every third Friday of the month, Miami Children’s Museum is free of charge.
Children enjoy musical entertainment, crafts with their hands, hundreds of interactive exhibits with explanations in English and Spanish.
In addition, children learn about different objects from the fields of art, culture and science, and will be able to try yourself in any profession. For example, a firefighter, a banker, a cashier, sailor, police officer, Director or reporter in the TV Studio.
Cost: Free.
What: national day of pizza with pepperoni
When: Friday, September 20, 16:00
Where: Palmetto Station 7701 NW 79th Ave, Medley, FL 33166
Read more: Pepperoni (pepperoni) spicy variety of salami Italian-American origin. It is made from beef, although there are American varieties, cooked chicken. Comes from the spicy salami, made in southern Italy, such as salsiccia Napoletana piccante, spicy sausage from Naples or Soppressata from Calabria. Pepperoni is a popular ingredient of pizza pizzerias, American style. Sometimes it is also used in the manufacture of sandwiches.
Come celebrate the national day pepperoni and get a free pizza.
Cost: Free.
What: Day Batman
When: Saturday, September 21, from 11:00
Where: Korka Comics, SW, 10538 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33174
Read more: All the Batman fans can gather in one place to celebrate the beloved character. You can come in costumes related to the film.
Batman (Batman) is a superhero, character comic book publisher DC Comics first appeared in Detective Comics No. 27 on March 30, 1939. Along with Superman, Batman is one of the most popular and well-known comic book characters.
In the original version of the biography Batman — secret alter-ego of billionaire Bruce Wayne, a successful industrialist, philanthropist and favorite of women. In childhood, after witnessing the murder of his parents, Bruce vowed to devote his life to the eradication of crime and the fight for justice. Prepare yourself physically and mentally, he wears a stylized bat costume and goes out into the streets to confront the criminals.
Cost: Free.
What: Greek festival
When: Saturday, September 21, from 12:00
Where: The Wharf Miami 114 Southwest North River Drive Miami, FL 33130
Read more: festival Guests are in for a varied and interesting programme, thanks to which everyone will be able to get closer to Greek culture.
The festival programme of live music, dancing, entertainment and, of course, a delicious meal of Greek cuisine — saganaki, kuluri, baklava, Greek sausage loukaniko, chicken souvlaki, dolma, spanakopita, tiropita and other dishes.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of photographer Olya Helga
When: Saturday, September 21, from 19:00
Where: Valli Art Gallery, 1924 North Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33136
Read more: Talented photographer Olya Helga invites to visit the exhibition of her photographs “Inspired by California”.
Everyone involved in the exhibition were all taken in the last 6 months — since Olga moved to Los Angeles from Miami. California vibe inspired Olga to create new and interesting photo shoots. Part of the work has already been published in major journals.
Prepare your questions — Olya will be happy to talk to you about your photo.
Event organizers also promise a drink and a good mood.
Cost: Free.
What: beer Festival
When: Saturday, September 21, from 16:00
Where: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125
More info: the festival presents local and international craft beer. In addition, there will be many different snacks in keeping with the frothy drink.
The ticket price includes a souvenir mug and free tasting all kinds of beer.
You can also visit a baseball game — it is included in the ticket price.
Cost: $30.
What: Week of banned books
When: Sunday, 22 September, from 06:00
Where: Miami Dade College — Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: From 22 to 28 September in Miami beach the Week of banned books. This annual event, which highlights the benefits of unlimited reading and draws attention to attempts at censorship. This Week’s topic of banned books this year — “Censorship leaves us in the dark. Keep the light on”. Censorship leaves us in the dark, puts out information. But there are places that support the light, allowing everyone to have access to materials representing different points of view.
Cost: Free.
What: Show classic car
When: Sunday, September 22, from 11:00
Where: Cauley Square Historic Railroad Village, 22400 Old Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33170
More info: This is one of the oldest auto show in America. Visitors will have the opportunity to see classic cars, exclusive brands, and enjoy live music, tasty drinks and treats. This event is perfect for professionals and for enthusiasts and a good rest.
Cost: Free.
What: Sunday brunch
When: Sunday, September 22
Where: Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125
Details: Every Sunday the restaurant satisfied with the Magic City Casino incredible Sunday brunch for only $15.
This branch serves an array of. Also brunch all visitors will receive a free beverage of choice — champagne cocktail Mimosa or glass of wine.
And children up to 10 years brunch and even free of charge.
Cost: $0-15.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.