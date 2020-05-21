Expect head coach of “Milan” wants to invite his assistant coach of the national team of Ukraine
Mauro Tassotti
Former head coach of RB Leipzig Ralph Rangnick, 13 may left the post of head of sport and football development at the sports office of the company Red Bullиз’s future appointment as coach of the Italian “Milan”, wished to invite to his headquarters as the assistant coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko Mauro Tassotti, reports Milannews.it.
According to the source, the German examines the 60-year-old Tassotti and 38-year-old former Milan player Daniele Boner as his potential assistants in the camp of the Rossoneri.
In turn, the Ukrainian football Association suggested that the current coaching staff to sign a new contract with the national team for 2.5 years.