Expect traffic jams: a record number of Americans hit the road during the holidays
It is expected that during the holidays, a record 115.6 million Americans will be on the roads, in the air and on the rails, reports the New York Post, citing American automobile Association.
The number of those who will go between last Saturday and January 1 is expected to grow by 3.9% in comparison with last year and become the maximum since AAA began tracking visits in 2000.
According to AAA, of these travel more than 104 million people will travel to destinations in cars.
“Festive mood this year reached a record high, while unemployment was at historically low levels, and marked improvements in terms of disposable income and equity households,” said Floor Twedell, Vice President of AAA Travel.
“Travelers have to get used to crowded highways and airports, because the eighth consecutive year observed a record large amounts of trips on weekend days.”
In new York the biggest traffic jams are expected on the day after Christmas, from 16:15 to 18:15 — at this time, the traffic will be 3 times more than usual, according to INRIX, a global transport research company.
In the Christmas period, subway and buses in new York will work on Sundays.
LIRR trains also will run on weekends with off-peak fares throughout the day. Metro-North will operate a special holiday schedule with hourly service on most lines, and regular weekend service on all lines. Railroad Staten island will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Parking regulations with alternate side and meters will be suspended on Christmas day.