Expenses of Ukrainians are growing faster than revenues
In the second quarter of 2019, the Ukrainians earned 895, 2 billion UAH, and spent — 918,1 billion.
In the first quarter — 803, 4 billion and 852, 4 billion, respectively, reported in the Express edition of the State statistics service on September 30.
In April-June expenditure was greater than income of 22.9 billion UAH, and in January-March 49 billion. Therefore, we can assume that Ukrainians in savings this year be less for the second quarter.
“The available income per person was 16 083 UAH (in the second quarter of 2018 — 13688 UAH)” report statistics.
Real income of Ukrainians in the first quarter of 2018 grew by 13.3%, the second — by 10.2%, the third — by 11.1%, the fourth — 6.8%. In the first quarter of 2019, this figure increased by 7.7%, while the second — by 7.1%.
Previous data suggest that the growth of real income slowed in January-June this year compared to the same period last year. The Ministry reported that in April-June 2018 wages in the structure of incomes of Ukrainians accounted for 48.5%, and a year later 49%. The acquisition of goods and services in the structure of expenditures and savings increased from 88.5% to 91.3%.