Expensive and prestigious: the beautiful granddaughter Sofia Rotaru went to study in the U.S. (photos)
The granddaughter of the legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru Sonia Evdokimenko, who recently revealed her boyfriend to study in the United States.
About this in his Instagram said the girl’s father Ruslan Evdokimenko.
“That’s the first day of school to our girls! Good luck to you and let everything be well”, — he signed photo, on which Sonia holding a student card.
A study Sofia will be in the New school of design Parsons (Parsons The New School For Design). This is one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world in the field of art, fashion and design. Among the alumni are Tom Ford, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and others.
The cost of education at this school — from 46 820 dollars per year. By the way, Parsons The New School For Design — popular among Russia’s “Golden youth”, it is believed that the study there are very fashionable.
Earlier, Sofia Yevdokymenko recorded several songs.
