Expensive signing Tottenham’s refusing to play under Mourinho
Tangi Mbombela (left)
Midfielder “Tottenham” Tangi Ntombela, which before this season were acquired for 60 million euros from Lyon Marseille, refuses to work with head coach Jose Mourinho, reports Get French Football News.
According to insider information recently between coach and player had a dialogue, during which 23-year-old Frenchman expressed his dissatisfaction with the methods of work of the Portuguese.
In the end, Tanguy said that he no longer wants to play under the leadership of “Special.”
It is clarified that some of the players, “spurs” sided Ntombela, noting that the player shows great commitment in training, but still misses the main part.
Recall that Ndebele in his debut match for Tottenham (against “Aston Villa” – 3:1) scored his first goal in the English Premier League.
Overall this season, the Premier League footballer has played 19 matches, scored two goals and two assists.