Experienced negotiator: network amused the parliamentary candidate who has forgotten how old he is

| July 26, 2019 | News | No Comments
In the Internet appeared the video of the performance of the candidate in people’s deputies of Ukraine from party “servant of the people”, which was elected from the district in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who could not remember his age.

The video was posted in a popular Facebook community “Baba I kit”.

“Such a servant in BP delegated Ivano-Frankivsk region. How many to it years he does not know. You have to tell. More pearls see in the video,” write the administrators.

The record shows that the candidate is very nervous, constantly negotiated and he corrects himself. In particular, he stammered when he spoke of his family and the occupation.

Under the post members of the community have expressed mixed emotions – from the irony of a member until the indignation of the results of the elections to the new Parliament.

