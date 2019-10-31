Experienced Ukrainian boxer will fight for the two titles (photos)
Representatives of the Ukrainian boxer Victor Postol (31 wins, 12 of them by knockout, 2 losses) have agreed to conduct the battle for the WBC and WBO light Welterweight champion against beltholders American Jose Carlos Ramirez (25 wins, 17 of them by knockout).
As reported by famous sports journalist Dan Rafael, the fight will take place February 1 and will be shown on ESPN. About the venue of the fight is that nothing is reported.
Add that Postol already owned a championship belt WBC, but lost the title after losing in July 2016 on points to American Terence Crawford. After that, the Ukrainian had four bouts, three of which won, and one for the belt WBC Silver — lost again-by the decision of the judges Briton Josh Taylor.
Photo Luckypunch
