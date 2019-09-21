Expert: a precancerous condition of the stomach can be infected
Epidemiologist Denis Bukhantsev shared his expert opinion on how to catch pre-cancerous condition of the stomach. This, he said, is infection with bacteria Helicobacter pylori.
Ingestion of the bacteria Helicobacter pylori can cause the development of human gastritis and precancerous conditions of the stomach. Denis Bukhantsev called typical methods of infection of dangerous bacteria.
According to the specialist, often infected by Helicobacter pylori occurs in two ways: oral and fecal-oral. Common route of infection is through kissing, household items, dirty hands.
Bukhantsev reminded that insidious bacteria often infect children by their own parents.
“Mom, for example, often licking the fallen nipples toddlers to “disinfect”. Or try the food from the plate of the child”, — said the expert.
He explained that getting Helicobacter pylori in the body does not necessarily mean that the human stomach will be damaged. A strong immune system is quite able to fight the bacteria and make it leave the body.
However, the expert said, it should be remembered that in spring and autumn, the bacteria can be a serious threat because the body’s defenses this time of year weaken
“Helicobacter pylori can settle in the body, if a person has bad habits or does he regularly drink aspirin or other medications,” stated Bukhantsev.
If people start to pester stomach pain, belching, heartburn, change of chair, it shall as soon as possible to see a doctor, he said. He stressed that running a gastritis that develops due to settling in the stomach bacteria that leads to the depletion of the mucous membrane of the body and refers to a precancerous condition.